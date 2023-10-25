'World's Best Airline' announces 170,000 tickets at discount: Check destinations and book

JURONG - Singapore Airlines (SIA) is set to roll out significant discounts on over 170,000 round-trip tickets for flyers.
The discounts would be applicable for Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class passengers for journeys from Singapore to 71 diverse destinations across the globe.
The discounted fares apply to eligible flights and are applicable for travel between January and September of 2024 and the online sales event in this regard is scheduled to run from November 3rd to November 16th, 2023.
To avail of the discount and book the tickets, flyers can access the SIA website, mobile application, and designated travel agents.
'These discounted tickets, as well as exclusive travel deals from participating travel agents and partners, will also be available during the physical three-day Time to Fly travel fair, which takes place from 3 to 5 November 2023 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre’s halls 405 and 406. The fair will also feature exclusive deals on 200,000 one-way tickets from Scoot, SIA’s low-cost subsidiary,' the carrier stated in a press release.
Mr. Lee Lik Hsin, Chief Commercial Officer at Singapore Airlines, expressed enthusiasm about this extensive travel fair, highlighting the opportunity for customers to secure attractive discounts on a vast array of SIA and Scoot tickets. This offer comes as a valuable proposition for travelers planning their journeys for 2024, marking a significant step towards a return to pre-pandemic operational levels though the discount amount has not been revealed as of now.
It bears mentioning that in the prestigious Skytrax World Airline Awards for 2023, Singapore Airlines bagged the title for being the best airline in the world, for the fifth time in 23-year history.
The announcement came at a gala on June 20 at the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show and acknowledged many other airlines for other features.
“Singapore Airlines achieved excellent results in many of the award categories, with the highlight being recognition of their First Class cabin as the World’s Best First Class,” said Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax.
For this award, the UK-based aviation consultancy conducted independent self-funded customer surveys across more than 325 airlines worldwide between September 2022 and May 2023, and Singapore Airlines was declared the best.
On the victory, Goh Choon Phong, CEO of Singapore Airlines, said it was down to the tireless work of his team, who made “many sacrifices to ensure that SIA was ready for the recovery in air travel. That has allowed us to emerge stronger and fitter from the pandemic.”
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
