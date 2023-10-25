Hyundai slashes car prices by up to Rs350,000 

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Pvt.) Limited has shown a notable reduction in pricing, adding appeal to its already well-liked portfolio.

As rupee has registered significant gains against US dollar, Hyundai is lowering the price of its cars as a way of rewarding its loyal consumers!

While the economy is still in flux, Hyundai Nishat urges customers to make the most of this excellent chance.

Customers are encouraged to explore the new Ex-factory prices for their preferred Hyundai models, since the price decrease is effective immediately.

Following are the prices for new Hyundai cars: