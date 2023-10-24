Toyota cuts car prices by up to Rs1.3 million

Following in the footsteps of Kia Pakistan and MG Motors, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has slashed prices of Toyota variants.

The IMC, in a circular, announced the revised ex-factory prices for all of its automobiles.

The decrease in car prices comes as rupee has registered significant gains against US dollar.

Following are the prices for new Toyota cars:

Toyota Yaris updated price in Pakistan

Model, Old Prices New Prices Differences GLI M/T 1.3 4,499,000 4,399,000 100,000 ATIV M/T 1.3 4,789,000 4,689,000 100,000 GLI CVT 1.3 4,759,000 4,659,000 100,000 ATIV CVT 1.3 4,999,000 4,899,000 100,000 AERO CVT 1.3 5,199,000 5,099,000 100,000 ATIV X M/T 1.5 5,429,000 5,309,000 120,000 ATIV X CVT 1.5 5,769,000 5,649,000 120,000 AERO CVT 1.5 5,969,000 5,849,000 120,000

Toyota Corolla updated price in Pakistan

Model Old Prices New Prices Difference ALTIS X M/T 1.6 6,169,000 5,969,000 200,000 ALTIS X CVT-I 1.6 6,769,000 6,559,000 210,000 ALTIS X CVT-I 1.8 7,429,000 7,189,000 230,000 ALTIS X CVT-I SE 7,759,000 7,509,000 250,000 ALTIS GRANDE BEIGE 7,759,000 7,509,000 250,000 ALTIS GRANDE BLACK 7,799,000 7,549,000 250,000

Toyota Fortuner updated price in Pakistan

Model Old Prices New Prices Difference FORTUNER G PETROL 15,809,000 14,499,000 1,310,000 FORTUNER V PETROL 18,099,000 16,999,000 1,100,000 FORTUNER SIGMA 4 DIESEL 19,079,000 17,999,000 1,080,000 FORTUNER LEGENDER 20,129,000 18,999,000 1,130,000 FORTUNER GR-S 21,089,000 19,899,000 1,190,000

Toyota Revo updated price in Pakistan

Model Old Prices New Prices Difference REVO G M/T 12,409,000 11,959,000 450,000 REVO G A/T 13,019,000 12,549,000 470,000 REVO V A/T 14,389,000 13,849,000 540,000 REVO V A/T ROCCO 15,179,000 14,419,000 760,000 REVO V A/T GR-S 16,149,000 15,359,000 790,000

The revised prices come into effect from today, October 24, 2023.