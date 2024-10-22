Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

IMF projects decrease in inflation, unemployment in Pakistan in 2024 report

Imf Projects Decrease In Inflation Unemployment In Pakistan In 2024 Report

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the World Economic Outlook Report 2024, which indicates a potential decrease in inflation and unemployment in Pakistan.

According to the IMF’s report, Pakistan’s economic growth rate for the current fiscal year is projected to be 3.2%. Last fiscal year, the growth rate was recorded at 2.4%.

The report states that the average inflation rate in Pakistan this year is expected to be 9.5%, with an annual inflation rate likely to remain at 10.6%, compared to the target of 12%. Last fiscal year, the average inflation rate in Pakistan was 23.4%.

The IMF notes that the unemployment rate in Pakistan is anticipated to decrease to 7.5% this year, down from 8% recorded last fiscal year.

Additionally, the report estimates that the current account deficit for the current fiscal year will be -0.9%, compared to a -0.2% deficit in the previous fiscal year. The global economy is projected to grow at a rate of 3.2% in 2024.

The IMF highlights that the global economy is facing challenges such as conflicts, social tensions, and climate risks. Regional conflicts may impact global efforts to reduce interest rates, and supply disruptions for various commodities, including oil, are also possible.

The report predicts that global inflation will be around 5.8% this year and 4.3% next year, with a decline in commodity inflation but an increase in service costs. Changes in policies are expected in light of upcoming elections in the US and other countries.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates 22 Oct 2024 – Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Pound, Euro, Riyal, Dirham
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 279.45
Euro EUR 300.85 303.60
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.50 364.00
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.30 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 74.10
US Dollar DD USD-DD 277.75 279.45
US Dollar TT USD-TT 277.75 279.45
Australian Dollar AUD 185.35 187.60
Bahrain Dinar BHD 730.70 738.70
Canadian Dollar CAD 201.75 204.15
China Yuan CNY 38.88 39.28
Danish Krone DKK 40.29 40.69
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.87 906.37
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.13 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.21 178.21
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85
Omani Riyal OMR 715.30 723.80
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.29 76.99
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.90 212.90
Swedish Krona SEK 26.51 26.81
Swiss Franc CHF 318.90 321.70
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.55 25.85

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search