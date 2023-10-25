Did Aliza Sahar commit failed suicide attempt?

Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok star, Aliza Sahar's leaked video scandal is yet another gut wrenching episode of cyberbullying coming to light.

The social media influencer, who primarily gained fame by making YouTube Vlogs and TikTok videos, shook the internet when news of her suicide made rounds. Whether it is attempted suicide or not, there has been no confirmation so far.

Media portals have suggested that the star is in critical condition after her failed suicide attempt and needs prayers.

Sahar took the step after she was subjected to a leaked video scandal. The star's private video call was leaked by an unknown person who is yet to found and held accountable.

One platform X user wrote, “Aliza sehar ne Khudkushi krli, she is in critical situation and admitted in Hospital ..! kindly Plz don’t share her leaked vedio pic,” sharing a supposed picture of the star in the hospital.