Hadiqa Kiani set to make her acting debut in Raqeeb Se

Hadiqa Kiani is all set to make her acting debut in Hum TV's upcoming drama serial Raqeeb Se. With huge names like Nauman Ejaz, Sania Saeed and Iqra Aziz attached to the project, Kiani's acting debut brings in the charm leaving the fans looking forward to the project.

The Hona Tha Pyar was asked about her work experience with such seasoned artists to which she replied: "I had a wonderful experience working with such great actors,"

Revealing some inside details, the 46-year-old singer shared the advice her costar Nauman gave him: "It was a totally new world for me but Nauman told me one thing — 'You will have to negate your thoughts, yourself and your personality, and you have to become that character. Once you do that, you will be true to your character.' I think this advice of his is going to stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.

Fondly reminiscing about her flourishing friendship with Sania Saeed:

"There was a great amount of chemistry. When we were on the sets chatting about our lives, experiences, whatever we go through, it was just so bonded and well-knitted. Like a different world. I would always tell them all, it's a different world that I never thought I would be this comfortable in."

Talking about her character Sakina in Raqeeb Se, Kiana expressed her feelings; "In the first glance, you'll see Sakina contrary to Hadiqa Kiani who is supposed to be a strong, vibrant, fearless, bold woman. But deep down, I feel there's a Sakina inside me, embedded in my soul. I felt her from the very first lines I spoke in the play, and till the end, Sakina very much lives in me. I lived with that character and I am deeply fond of her."

The OST of Raqeeb Se has been composed by Hadiqa and written by her mother Khawar Kiani.

"I found a poem by my mother which was very special and completely gelling with the theme of the drama. So I wrote the melody, spoke to Ustad, who is a fine musician and it became something completely divine. When I sent it to Kashif, he loved it and that's how the OST came about."

Directed by Kashif Nisan and written by Bee Gul, Raqeeb Se is a Momina Duraid production for HUM TV. The teasers have been released leaving the fans waiting in anticipation.