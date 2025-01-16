Saif Ali Khan attack: Police release suspect’s image

Indian police have shared the image of a suspect linked to the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, according to Indian media reports.

The incident occurred at Saif’s Bandra residence in Mumbai during an attempted robbery at around 2:30 a.m. Saif sustained multiple stab wounds, including two deep cuts on his back, one dangerously close to his spine, and a minor neck injury.

Saif’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, reportedly rushed him to Lilavati Hospital in an auto-rickshaw with the knife still lodged in his back. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange confirmed the successful removal of the knife during surgery, and Saif is now stable, under observation in the ICU.

CCTV footage from Saif’s residence captured the suspect fleeing the scene. Mumbai police released the suspect’s image, recorded on the sixth floor of the building.

A case has been registered under non-bailable sections, and police are actively pursuing the attacker. Reports suggest the assailant broke into Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s home intending to rob them but attacked Saif when confronted before fleeing.