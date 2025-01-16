Suspect identified in attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was targeted in a life-threatening attack at his Bandra residence, prompting an extensive investigation by Mumbai Police. The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. between Wednesday and Thursday when an unidentified intruder broke into his children’s room. The house help raised an alarm, and Saif rushed to the scene, where a scuffle ensued.

Saif Ali Khan’s Condition and Medical Treatment

During the altercation, Saif Ali Khan sustained six stab wounds, two of which were deep. A broken piece of the knife lodged in one of his wounds was surgically removed. The house help also suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Suspect Identified, Initial Findings

According to Mumbai Police, the attacker climbed over a wall from an adjacent building to access Saif Ali Khan’s property. Investigators suspect that the intruder may have had inside assistance, as CCTV footage revealed no recent entries, suggesting the individual was already inside the building.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dikshit Gadam stated that preliminary evidence indicates the suspect entered via emergency stairs with an intent to commit theft. Following the attack, the perpetrator fled the scene, and ten police teams have been deployed to track him down.

Police have extended their inquiry to include five members of Saif Ali Khan’s staff and workers involved in ongoing renovations at his housing society. Security guards of the residential complex reported no sighting of any suspicious entries, raising questions about how the attacker gained access.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and statements from local residents have been recorded. Police officials confirmed that the suspect has been identified, and an arrest is expected soon.

Statement from Kareena Kapoor

Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor, described the incident as harrowing and expressed full confidence in the police. “It was a terrifying experience, but we are grateful that Saif is now recovering,” she said.

Legal Action

A case has been registered against the intruder under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to trespassing and attempted murder. Investigators are probing the possibility of premeditation and whether the suspect had accomplices.

The attack has raised significant concerns about safety in Mumbai’s upscale neighborhoods. Authorities are working to resolve the case swiftly and strengthen security measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

