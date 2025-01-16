ECP suspends 139 lawmakers for failing to submit asset details

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the membership of 139 members of the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies for failing to submit their asset declarations.

MNAs whose membership has been suspended included Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Akhtar Mengal, Mian Azhar, Mehmood Sultan, Ali Qasim Gillani, Tahir Iqbal, and Farukh Altaf.

The top election body has suspended the memberships of 68 members of the Punjab Assembly, including Sahibzada Ghazain Abbasi, Farhat Abbas, and Javed Kausar.

Additionally, the memberships of 15 members of the Sindh Assembly, including Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, have been suspended.

The memberships of 33 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly legislators have been suspended. Provincial ministers Adnan Qadri, Mina Khan, and Fazal-ul-Haq are also among those whose membership has been suspended.

These members will not be able to participate in legislation and assembly sessions until their membership is reinstated.

They are required to submit their asset declarations to the ECP to get restored their memberships.