70-year-old woman raped in Dharampura area of Lahore

LAHORE – An elderly woman was alleged raped by two suspects in Dharampura area of Lahore, reports said on Thursday.

Police have registered a case against the unknown suspects, adding that one of them was dressed in uniform of security guard.

The 70-year-old woman was reportedly going to somewhere by a rickshaw when the guard stopped her on the pretext of checking.

The guard and another man, who is aged around 26, raped her. According to the FIR, they also snatched Rs70,000 from her before fleeing the scene.

Earlier this month, a technician of the Mayo Hospital was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a mentally disabled girl in Lahore.

A case has been registered against the suspect at Gwalmandi police station on a complaint lodged by the viticm’s brother Tabish.

The accused sent the girl’s mother outside under the pretext of a blood test, and during that time, he tried to assault the girl. However, the girl managed to escape.

The police took prompt action and arrested the suspect for allegedly attempt to rape the mentally disabled girl. An officer of Punjab Police said actions are being taken indiscriminately against those who exploit women.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

