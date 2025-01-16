Cm Punjab Maryam Nawaz Unveils Laptop Scheme Criteria

LAHORE – In a significant announcement to empower students, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed the criteria for the government’s laptop distribution scheme. Speaking at the Government College Women’s University, Sialkot, she shared that students who scored above 65% in intermediate Part I and II would be eligible to receive laptops.

Addressing the audience during the announcement of the Honhaar Scholarship program, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities. She stated that the first batch of laptops had already been delivered to deserving students. “These laptops have been carefully selected to ensure they meet the student’s needs, and I will personally distribute them to eligible candidates,” she emphasized.

Addressing the students, Maryam Nawaz encouraged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of education and loyalty to the country. “Pakistan is our red line, and we must always remain true to our homeland,” she stated. She urged students to adhere to principles of truth and integrity, emphasizing the importance of standing against those who might seek to undermine the country.