Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz unveils laptop scheme criteria

Cm Punjab Maryam Nawaz Unveils Laptop Scheme Criteria

LAHORE – In a significant announcement to empower students, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif revealed the criteria for the government’s laptop distribution scheme. Speaking at the Government College Women’s University, Sialkot, she shared that students who scored above 65% in intermediate Part I and II would be eligible to receive laptops.

Addressing the audience during the announcement of the Honhaar Scholarship program, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering educational opportunities. She stated that the first batch of laptops had already been delivered to deserving students. “These laptops have been carefully selected to ensure they meet the student’s needs, and I will personally distribute them to eligible candidates,” she emphasized.

Addressing the students, Maryam Nawaz encouraged them to remain steadfast in their pursuit of education and loyalty to the country. “Pakistan is our red line, and we must always remain true to our homeland,” she stated. She urged students to adhere to principles of truth and integrity, emphasizing the importance of standing against those who might seek to undermine the country.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search