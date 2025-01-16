Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed celebrate first anniversary with a delightful breakfast in Qatar

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed, two of the most adored stars from the worlds of cricket and entertainment, marked their first wedding anniversary with a cozy and heartwarming breakfast at a luxurious hotel in Qatar. The couple’s celebration of their year of togetherness was captured in moments that radiated love, joy, and serenity, shared by Sana on her Instagram.

The picturesque setting featured a charming outdoor space with cool grounds, a distant pool, and the backdrop of tall, elegant buildings. The first photo shared by Sana showcased a beautifully arranged table adorned with a glass of mango juice, a water bottle, and neatly placed salt and pepper shakers. The serene ambiance was completed by a vase, adding a touch of elegance. The caption simply read, “Anniversary breakfast,” reflecting the couple’s gratitude and joy.

In another snippet, Sana and Shoaib appeared seated side by side, smiling warmly. Sana looked effortlessly chic in a brown hoodie, her loose hair complementing her minimal nude makeup, while Shoaib opted for a relaxed look in a grey hoodie paired with black glasses. Sana captioned the photo “Alhamdulilah” accompanied by a heart emoji, encapsulating their happiness on this special occasion.

The duo tied the knot in a private Nikah ceremony on January 20, 2024, surprising fans across both Pakistan and India. The couple announced their union with heartfelt posts, sharing, “Alhamdulilah. And We created you in pairs,” alongside stunning photos from their ceremony.

