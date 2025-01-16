Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Heavy fog expected to blanket Lahore amid cold wave

The citizens of Lahore are bracing for a spell of heavy fog as a cold wave continues to grip the provincial capital. While the weather is expected to remain pleasant during the day, the Meteorological Department has indicated a potential for light rain accompanied by gusty winds, further intensifying the winter chill.

According to the latest forecast, Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to drop to 9°C, while the maximum may hover around 16°C. The city’s humidity level was recorded at 56%, adding to the dense atmosphere anticipated during the evening and night hours.

The Met Office has also issued an advisory for the broader region. Most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather, with hilly areas remaining particularly frigid. Moderate to heavy fog is predicted across Punjab, upper Sindh, and the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the night, potentially impacting visibility and travel. Additionally, light rain and snowfall are likely in parts of Kashmir and its adjoining hilly regions.

Lahore Weather Update

  • Temperature: 14°C (current)
  • Precipitation: 0%
  • Humidity: 76%
  • Wind: 5 km/h

Residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling at night due to reduced visibility caused by fog. Those in hilly areas are urged to stay updated on weather conditions and prepare for colder temperatures and possible snowfall.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   

