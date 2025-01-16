Heavy fog expected to blanket Lahore amid cold wave

The citizens of Lahore are bracing for a spell of heavy fog as a cold wave continues to grip the provincial capital. While the weather is expected to remain pleasant during the day, the Meteorological Department has indicated a potential for light rain accompanied by gusty winds, further intensifying the winter chill.

According to the latest forecast, Lahore’s minimum temperature is expected to drop to 9°C, while the maximum may hover around 16°C. The city’s humidity level was recorded at 56%, adding to the dense atmosphere anticipated during the evening and night hours.

The Met Office has also issued an advisory for the broader region. Most parts of the country are expected to experience cold and dry weather, with hilly areas remaining particularly frigid. Moderate to heavy fog is predicted across Punjab, upper Sindh, and the plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the night, potentially impacting visibility and travel. Additionally, light rain and snowfall are likely in parts of Kashmir and its adjoining hilly regions.

Lahore Weather Update

Temperature : 14°C (current)

: 14°C (current) Precipitation : 0%

: 0% Humidity : 76%

: 76% Wind: 5 km/h

Residents are advised to exercise caution while traveling at night due to reduced visibility caused by fog. Those in hilly areas are urged to stay updated on weather conditions and prepare for colder temperatures and possible snowfall.