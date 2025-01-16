44 Pakistani migrants die in Spain boat accident

MADRID – At least 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, died when a boat carrying illegal migrants from Mauritania to Spain was involved in an accident.

According to international media, migrant rights group Walking Borders reported that the boat was en route from West Africa to Spain.

The boat, which left Mauritania on January 2, was carrying 86 people, 66 of whom were Pakistani. Only 36 migrants were rescued.

The Pakistani victims had set off from their homes four months ago in hopes of reaching Europe. Twelve of the deceased were from Gujrat.

The organization Alarm Phone revealed that the boat, which went missing six days ago, had been reported to authorities in the concerned countries.

Additionally, on January 12, Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service was alerted but claimed they had no information about the boat.

Walking Borders CEO Helena Malino stated on X that among the victims, 44 were Pakistanis who endured 13 days of suffering at sea, with no one coming to their rescue.

Walking Borders also reported that in 2024, a record 10,457 migrants died while attempting to reach Spain.