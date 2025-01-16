Spain boat tragedy: Pakistan sets up crisis response center

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

ISLAMABAD – At least 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, died when a boat carrying illegal migrants from Mauritania to Spain was involved in an accident.

According to the Foreign Office, several survivors, including Pakistanis, are lodged in a camp near Dakhla.

The Pakistan Embassy in Rabat is in touch with local authorities. Additionally, a team from the Embassy has been dispatched to Dakhla to facilitate the Pakistani nationals and provide necessary assistance.

Besides, the Crisis Management Unit in the Foreign Ministry has been activated and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has instructed the relevant Government agencies to extend all possible facilitation to the affected Pakistanis.

The contact details of Ministry’s Crisis Management Unit and focal persons in Rabat are as follows:

24/7 Crisis Response Center

Telephone: 051-9207887

E-mail: cmu1@mofa.gov.pk

Contact Details of Embassy of Pakistan, Rabat:

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

