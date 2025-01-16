Pakistan reports 73rd polio case of 2024

THATTA – Another polio case has been reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases in 2024 to 73.

According to the Anti-Polio Program, the 73rd polio case of the year has been confirmed by the lab from Thatta.

This is the first polio case reported from Thatta in the past year, with the onset of the case dated December 10, 2024.

Out of the total polio cases reported nationwide, 27 are from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Earlier, a polio case was also reported yesterday in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of the new year will run from February 3 to 9, 2025.