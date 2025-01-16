Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Soldier Martyred Six Terrorists Gunned Down As Aid Convoy Attacked In Kurram

DI Khan – At least one soldier was martyred and four others suffered injuries after unidentified gunmen ambushed a convoy of 35 vehicles carrying relief goods for Kurram on Thursday.

The convoy was on its way to Parachinar in Lower Kurram when gunmen opened fire on both sides of the road near Bagan. In retaliation, security forces neutralised six terrorists.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Lower Kurram’s Bagan area, where a convoy of 35 vehicles heading towards Parachinar was attacked by unidentified assailants. The convoy was forced to halt due to the firing.

District administration officials stated that the security personnel escorting the convoy returned fire, leading to an exchange of gunfire that lasted for some time.

As per the Kurram district administration, the attack resulted in the martyrdom of one security personnel and injuries to four others. Additionally, three vehicles in the convoy sustained damage. Six terrorists were killed, and approximately ten were injured.

The convoy was redirected to Thall, while security forces secured the area. Senior officials from the district administration and security forces have arrived at the site to assess the situation.

This was the third convoy heading to Kurram, with the previous two safely reaching their destination. However, this convoy faced an attack.

