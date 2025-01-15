Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan reports another polio case

Pakistan Reports Another Polio Case

DI KHAN – The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Pakistan.

One case was confirmed in a female child from DI Khan, with the onset occurring on December 31, 2024. DI Khan has now reported 11 polio cases in 2024.

Pakistan is battling a significant resurgence of WPV1, with 72 cases reported this year. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a debilitating disease with no cure. To protect children, it is essential to administer multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and complete the routine vaccination schedule for all children under five.

The Pakistan Polio Program runs several mass vaccination campaigns annually, delivering vaccines directly to children’s doorsteps. Additionally, the Expanded Program on Immunization provides free vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases at health facilities.

The first nationwide Polio vaccination campaign of 2025 will take place from February 3-9. Parents must ensure their children under five receive the vaccine to protect them from this deadly disease.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s Open Market – 15 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.05 280.55
EUR Euro 286.75 289.5
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342.5 346
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.7 76.35
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.6
AUD Australian Dollar 172.75 175.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 195.1 197.5
CNY China Yuan 37.97 38.37
DKK Danish Krone 37.76 38.16
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.47 35.82
INR Indian Rupee 3.12 3.21
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.28 61.88
NZD New Zealand Dollar 152.73 154.73
NOK Norwegian Krone 23.97 24.27
OMR Omani Riyal 723 731.5
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.76 25.06
CHF Swiss Franc 300.65 303.4
THB Thai Baht 7.87 8.02

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search