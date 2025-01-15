Pakistan reports another polio case

DI KHAN – The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed the detection of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) in Pakistan.

One case was confirmed in a female child from DI Khan, with the onset occurring on December 31, 2024. DI Khan has now reported 11 polio cases in 2024.

Pakistan is battling a significant resurgence of WPV1, with 72 cases reported this year. Of these, 27 are from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 21 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Polio is a debilitating disease with no cure. To protect children, it is essential to administer multiple doses of the oral polio vaccine and complete the routine vaccination schedule for all children under five.

The Pakistan Polio Program runs several mass vaccination campaigns annually, delivering vaccines directly to children’s doorsteps. Additionally, the Expanded Program on Immunization provides free vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases at health facilities.

The first nationwide Polio vaccination campaign of 2025 will take place from February 3-9. Parents must ensure their children under five receive the vaccine to protect them from this deadly disease.