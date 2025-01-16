Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025

Currency Rates In Pakistan Rupee To Us Dollar Euro Pound Dirham Riyal 21 September 2024

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw changes on January 16, 2025, in the open market.

On Thursday, 1 USD is 279.1 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 287.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 341.5 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.10 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.75 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.8 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 279.73.

 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   
Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 16 January 2025
 
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 280.7
Euro EUR 287.75 290.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.65
Australian Dollar AUD 173.5 175.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.35 197.75
China Yuan CNY 37.97 38.37
Danish Krone DKK 37.76 38.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.47 35.82
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.84
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.28 61.88
New Zealand Dollar NZD 152.73 154.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 23.97 24.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723 731.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.9 76.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Krona SEK 24.76 25.06
Swiss Franc CHF 303.71 306.51
Thai Baht THB 7.87 8.02
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search