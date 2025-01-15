Pakistan hikes petrol price by Rs3.47 per litre

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Wednesday hiked the petrol price by Rs3.47 per litre for the next fortnight.

The Finance Ministry issued a notification in this regard.

The price of high speed diesel also increased by Rs2.61 per litre.

These tweaks are being linked to surge in global oil prices after US President-elect Donald Trump’s threats of strict sanctions on Russian oil and energy exports.

The price surge estimates come after slight increases in international prices of petrol and diesel in past fortnight, with the ex-refinery cost of kerosene also rising.