Today Gold Rates in Pakistan 16 January 2025 – Latest Gold prices in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

Gold Rate in Pakistan is Rs280,800 per tola and Rs240,741 for 10 grams on January 16 2025 Thursday in the local market.
22 karat Gold is being sold at 258,785 per tola, 21 Karat 247,012 and 18 Karat at 211,725.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates Today 14 January 2025
|Gold Type
|New Price
|Tola
|Rs280,800
|10 Grams
|Rs240,741
Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs280,800
|Rs240,741
|Islamabad
|Rs280,800
|Rs240,741
|Lahore
|Rs280,800
|Rs240,741
|Multan
|Rs280,800
|Rs240,741
|Peshawar
|Rs280,800
|Rs240,741