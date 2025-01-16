Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Cm Maryam Nawaz Inaugurates Laptop Scheme In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the laptop scheme in Faisalabad on Thursday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that the scholarships strictly followed 100% merit. “If you’re on merit, you will receive the scholarship.” She shared an inspiring story about a girl who had been told to quit her studies due to lack of resources but decided to continue her education after receiving the scholarship.

She expressed her emotional connection with the students, stating, “I only cried when my mother passed away or when my father went to the hospital. Now, when I see you every day, I feel like crying.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “I tell the opposition to come and see how a mother has built a bond with her children here. You don’t need to thank me; this was your right, and it has been fulfilled. Today, the state feels like a mother.”

She shared a touching story of a child who had stopped education due to a lack of resources but now has a chance to continue with the scholarship. “I have passed through the same age as you. I also had dreams of achieving something, and no child’s dream should remain incomplete because of lack of resources.”

Maryam Nawaz further emphasized that she is committed to making dreams come true through quality education. “This year, we provided 30,000 scholarships, and next year we aim to give 50,000. To make this possible, I will put the entire Punjab budget into this effort.”

She also mentioned that she is planning scholarships for second and third-year students soon.

Maryam Nawaz remarked that she spent five months in jail without any guilt, enduring hardships but never engaging in politics of revenge. “If I speak about violence or destruction, I would ruin your future,” she said.

She expressed her concern for the children who are in jail and emphasized that she has never supported violence. “I feel for the children who got misled and ended up in jail.”

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global

