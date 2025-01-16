Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against West Indies

LAHORE – Pakistan has announced its playing XI for the first Test against the West Indies.

Shan Masood will lead the national team, which includes Saud Shakeel, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, and Abrar Ahmed in the playing XI.

In the Multan Test starting tomorrow, Pakistan will play with three spinners against the visiting West Indies.

The Pakistan team management and selection committee have decided to go with three spinners and one fast bowler for this match.

It is worth noting that in October last year, Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test in Multan, where they also played with three spinners and one fast bowler.

PAK v WI: Pakistan aim to finish ICC Test Championship 2023-25 on winning note

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

