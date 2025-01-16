PAK v WI: Pakistan aim to finish ICC Test Championship 2023-25 on winning note

MULTAN – Pakistan will aim to finish the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 on a winning note when they face West Indies in the two-match Test series commencing at the Multan Cricket Stadium from 17 January. The second Test will also be played at the same venue from 25 January.

West Indies, who will play a Test match in Pakistan for the first time since December 2006, are currently positioned at the bottom of the ICC World Test Championship table. In the last Test series between the two sides on Pakistan soil, PCB Hall of Famer Inzamam-ul-Haq led the home side to a 2-0 win in three-match Test series.

Pakistan and West Indies last faced each other in the red-ball format in 2021 in West Indies, where the two-match series was levelled 1-1.

Pakistan under the leadership of Shan Masood will be looking to win their second consecutive home series after they defeated England 2-1 in October last year.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad has undergone three days of extensive training, while Kraigg Brathwaite-led side practiced for two days at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium. The touring side also featured in a three-day warm-up game against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club in Islamabad last week.

The home side squad comprises of three uncapped players – Kashif Ali (right-arm fast bowler), Mohammad Huraira (right-handed batter) and Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper-batter), while Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali and Sajid Khan have been recalled to the side.

Abrar and Sajid require 11 and six wickets, respectively to complete their 50 Test wickets each.

Shan Masood, Pakistan’s Test captain said, “This is our last Test series in the current ICC World Test Championship cycle, and we would like to finish it on a winning note. Every match in this format holds great importance, and we are committed to giving it our all to end the campaign with a memorable series win.

“West Indies are a decent side with a lot of talented players. They bring a unique style to the game, and we know they will push us hard. Test cricket is about adapting to challenges, and as a team, we are prepared to respond to whatever comes our way.

“The series win against England at home has given us a lot of confidence and momentum. We are fully focused on putting in strong performances and carrying forward that winning attitude.”

Pakistan squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter), Sajid Khan, and Salman Ali Agha.

West Indies 12 for the 1st Test:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Amir Jangoo (wicket-keeper), Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Keacy Carty, Kevin Sinclair, Mikyle Louis and Tevin Imlach