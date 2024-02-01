Search

Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive more rains, thunderstorm

Web Desk
02:05 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Islamabad weather update
Source: File Photo

Met Office has issued weather forecast predicting more scattered rains in Islamabad and several regions of the country. On Thursday, the twin cities were under grip of cold after receiving showers.

The capital Islamabad is experiencing rainfall under the influence of new weather system. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

The showers will bring much relief from dry cold weather as temperature remains below average in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. The new weather system will end dense fog that disrupted air and road travel.

Islamabad Temperature Today

On Thursday, the daytime temperature remains around 8, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 3 at night.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 107 which is better as compared to late January when high level of pollution was reported in twin cities.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Cold weather is expected in most parts of the country. While partly cloudy in upper parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Pothohar region. Heavy rain/ snow is likely at isolated places in Kashmir. Fog is likely at few places in south Punjab and upper Sindh during night.

During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -07 in Leh, Kalam, Gupis -05, Astore -04, Kalat and Rawalakot -03. 

Lahore Weather Update: More rains expected in Punjab capital after overnight showers improve air quality

Web Desk

