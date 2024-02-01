Islamabad Weather Update: Pakistan's capital to receive more rains, thunderstorm

Met Office has issued weather forecast predicting more scattered rains in Islamabad and several regions of the country. On Thursday, the twin cities were under grip of cold after receiving showers.
The capital Islamabad is experiencing rainfall under the influence of new weather system. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.
The showers will bring much relief from dry cold weather as temperature remains below average in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. The new weather system will end dense fog that disrupted air and road travel.
On Thursday, the daytime temperature remains around 8, and the mercury is expected to plunge to 3 at night.
The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 107 which is better as compared to late January when high level of pollution was reported in twin cities.
Pakistan Weather Outlook
Cold weather is expected in most parts of the country. While partly cloudy in upper parts. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Pothohar region. Heavy rain/ snow is likely at isolated places in Kashmir. Fog is likely at few places in south Punjab and upper Sindh during night.
During the last 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded were -07 in Leh, Kalam, Gupis -05, Astore -04, Kalat and Rawalakot -03.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
