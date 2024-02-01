Lahore Weather Update: More rains expected in Punjab capital after overnight showers improve air quality

Scattered rain in the provincial capital Lahore and parts of Punjab in the wee hours turned weather cold, the showers however bring sigh of relief, clearing thick fog.

The recent showers broke the spell of extremely dry weather in the provincial capital. Several parts of the city including Mall Road, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Gulshan Ravi received rain.

Met Office has predicted more rain during next 24 hours.

Lahore temperature today

On Thursday, the temperature of the metropolis was recorded at 13°C around noon. Humidity was recorded at over 85 percent in the city after showers.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore's air quality was recorded at 75 on Thursday as rain cleared toxic pollutants lingering in atmosphere.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Cold weather is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.