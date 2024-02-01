Lahore Weather Update: More rains expected in Punjab capital after overnight showers improve air quality

Scattered rain in the provincial capital Lahore and parts of Punjab in the wee hours turned weather cold, the showers however bring sigh of relief, clearing thick fog.
The recent showers broke the spell of extremely dry weather in the provincial capital. Several parts of the city including Mall Road, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Gulshan Ravi received rain.
Met Office has predicted more rain during next 24 hours.
On Thursday, the temperature of the metropolis was recorded at 13°C around noon. Humidity was recorded at over 85 percent in the city after showers.
Lahore's air quality was recorded at 75 on Thursday as rain cleared toxic pollutants lingering in atmosphere.
Pakistan's Weather Outlook
Cold weather is likely to continue over the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh and Islamabad.
Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
