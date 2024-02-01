Blasts in Quetta, Turbat, and Dera Allah Yar leave one dead, several injured

QUETTA – Three back-to-back explosions have been reported in Pakistan's southwestern region Balochistan.

Reports in local media said Quetta, Turbat City, and Dera Allah Yar witnessed multiple blasts in which one person died while several individuals suffered injuries.

The sparsely populated Pakistani province, that shares border with Afghanistan and Iran, witnessed, multiuple attacks, a week before the country's upcoming elections.

In Quetta, a blast was reported near Spinny Road. Clips shared online show rescuers and law enforcers rushing to the site while the area was cordoned off as investigations are underway.

There was a bomb blast at spinny road, Quetta, Balochistan. Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the blast. No casualty is reported yet. #Balochistan #Blast pic.twitter.com/QdJ4kpGgED — Syed Jlaluddin Jlal (@syed_jlaludin) February 1, 2024

In Turbat, an explosion rocked Ghulam Nabi Chowk wherein law enforcers identified the nature of the blast.

The third blast was reported in Bhatti hotel located on national highway Dera Allah Yar in district Jaffarabad.

Amid the surge in terror attacks, deputy commissioner Hub directed political parties to restrict political campaigning amid the deteriorating security situation.

Earlier this week, at least five people suffered injuries in a grenade attack on the political office of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) nominated candidate Ali Madad Jatak.