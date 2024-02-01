Search

Mehwish Hayat delights fans with new viral videos

Web Desk
01:10 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with new viral videos

Lollywood star Mehwish Hayat never misses a chance to entertain her fans as she keeps fans on toes with her bold persona and glamorous looks.

The queen of the Pakistani showbiz industry has been enjoying unprecedented stardom with millions of fans and an illustrious career. 

Besides her back-to-back commercial hits, the actor is also an avid social media user who amassed over 5 million followers on Instagram only. The Load Wedding star recently shared reels in which she filmed herself, in a sleveless dress, looking splendid.

Mehwish Hayat was recently seen in Chhalawa, Baaji, London Nahi Jaunga, Teri Meri Kahaniyaan, Unsuni, Dil Lagi, and Ms. Marvel.

