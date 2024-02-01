Pakistan announces public holiday on February 8 for General Elections

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced public holiday on February 8 for the upcoming general elections.

The country's top polls body issued notification for the holiday on February 8, 2024. "In exercise of powers conferred under Article 218 of the Constitution read with Section (4) and 8(c) of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017), and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to declare public holiday on 08th February, 2024 in the country in order to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently. By Order of the Election Commission of Pakistan". the notification said.

The nationwide holiday was announced, as a country of 241 million is about to vote in civilian parliament for the third time in a row.

In the notification, ECP said a maximum number of people will be able to exercise their right to vote due to the public holiday.

Banks to remain closed for three days in a row

In a similar development, Banks in Pakistan will remain closed for a three-day long weekend starting this Saturday.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, which falls on Monday this year, is the last bank holiday while all commercial banks will be closed for Saturday and Sunday as well.