Pakistan announces public holiday on February 8 for General Elections

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday announced public holiday on February 8 for the upcoming general elections.
The country's top polls body issued notification for the holiday on February 8, 2024. "In exercise of powers conferred under Article 218 of the Constitution read with Section (4) and 8(c) of the Elections Act, 2017 (Act No. XXXIII of 2017), and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, the Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to declare public holiday on 08th February, 2024 in the country in order to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently. By Order of the Election Commission of Pakistan". the notification said.
The nationwide holiday was announced, as a country of 241 million is about to vote in civilian parliament for the third time in a row.
In the notification, ECP said a maximum number of people will be able to exercise their right to vote due to the public holiday.
In a similar development, Banks in Pakistan will remain closed for a three-day long weekend starting this Saturday.
Kashmir Solidarity Day, which falls on Monday this year, is the last bank holiday while all commercial banks will be closed for Saturday and Sunday as well.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.