Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan
KARACHI – Gold recorded gains in local market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after it lost some of its shine due to downward international trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola gold price increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs216, 300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs686 to reach Rs185,442.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $5 to close at $2,040 per ounce. 

On Wednesday, the per tola gold price declined by Rs600 to settle at Rs215, 500.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 in the month of January 2024 as compared to previous month.

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

