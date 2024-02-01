Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded gains in local market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after it lost some of its shine due to downward international trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola gold price increased by Rs800 to settle at Rs216, 300.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs686 to reach Rs185,442.

In international market, the price of the precious metal surged by $5 to close at $2,040 per ounce.

On Wednesday, the per tola gold price declined by Rs600 to settle at Rs215, 500.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 in the month of January 2024 as compared to previous month.