IMF lowers Pakistan’s growth forecast despite global improvement

KARACHI – Despite a slightly improved global outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downward Pakistan’s economic growth forecast to two percent for the current fiscal year, down from its previous estimate of 2.5 percent in October.
The IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, released on Tuesday, also slightly adjusted the growth forecast for the next fiscal year to 3.5 percent, down by 0.1 percent.
These revised estimates stem from the IMF’s recent detailed quarterly review of Pakistan’s macroeconomic position as part of the ongoing $3 billion Standby Arrangement (SBA), scheduled to conclude in March.
While the IMF’s growth projection is notably lower than the government’s 3.5 percent GDP growth target for the current year, it aligns closely with the State Bank of Pakistan’s forecast range of 2 percent to 3 percent, as announced in the recent monetary policy statement.
In its WEO report, the IMF raised the global growth rate for 2024 to 3.1 percent, up by 0.2 percent from its previous forecast of 2.9 percent. This adjustment reflects greater-than-expected resilience in the United States, China, and other large emerging market and developing economies.
However, despite this modest improvement, the IMF cautioned that global growth for both 2024 and 2025 remains below the historical average. Elevated central bank policy rates to combat inflation, reduced fiscal support amid high debt levels, and sluggish productivity growth were cited as factors contributing to this trend.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
