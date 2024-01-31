AR Rahman brings back late singers' voice to life with AI

Oscar-winner music composer, A.R. Rahman, set the best example for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music compositions with his latest stunt.

The Indian entertainment industry's acclaimed music maestro used AI to recreate magic by bringing two music legends' voice back to life for the Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam. Rahman paid homage to Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed with his latest project.

Using his prowess, Rahman produced a seamless blend of cutting edge technology and conventional music to weave magic in his musical composition.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Rahman clarified how he took consent of the late singers' families and opined how modern technology, if used in the right way, is not a threat.

Sharing his upcoming project, Rahman wrote, “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms” adding that“technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right.”

Rahman shared Sony Music's X post which read, “The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models.”

”This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life.”

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia ???? https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

The late singer Bamba Bakya, who was a frequent collaborator with AR Rahman passed away in 2022 after a cardiac arrest. Singer Shahul Hameed passed away in a car crash in 1997.

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language sports drama film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth in an extended cameo appearance, while Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the lead roles.

The film has music composed by A. R. Rahman, cinematography handled by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by B. Pravin Baaskar. Lal Salaam is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 February 2024.