Search

Lifestyle

AR Rahman brings back late singers' voice to life with AI

Noor Fatima
11:00 AM | 31 Jan, 2024
AR Rahman
Source: AR Rahman (Instagram)

Oscar-winner music composer, A.R. Rahman, set the best example for the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in music compositions with his latest stunt. 

The Indian entertainment industry's acclaimed music maestro used AI to recreate magic by bringing two music legends' voice back to life for the Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam. Rahman paid homage to Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed with his latest project.

Using his prowess, Rahman produced a seamless blend of cutting edge technology and conventional music to weave magic in his musical composition.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Rahman clarified how he took consent of the late singers' families and opined how modern technology, if used in the right way, is not a threat.

Sharing his upcoming project, Rahman wrote, “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms” adding that“technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right.”

Rahman shared Sony Music's X post which read, “The mesmerizing voices of Bamba Bakya & Shahul Hameed in #ThimiriYezhuda from #LalSalaam made possible by @timelessvoicesx AI voice models.”

”This marks the first time in the industry that a late legend's voice has been brought back to life.”

The late singer Bamba Bakya, who was a frequent collaborator with AR Rahman passed away in 2022 after a cardiac arrest. Singer Shahul Hameed passed away in a car crash in 1997.

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language sports drama film directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth in an extended cameo appearance, while Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the lead roles.

The film has music composed by A. R. Rahman, cinematography handled by Vishnu Rangasamy and editing by B. Pravin Baaskar. Lal Salaam is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 February 2024.

AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman marks her debut as music composer

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

08:31 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Umair Jaswal welcomes 'Oreo' in his life after Shoaib-Sana wedding

05:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistani band Kaavish is back to performing live!

02:17 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

WATCH: Nauman Ijaz and family brings dance floor to life at wedding

03:32 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mamya Shajaffar brings dance floor to life during Turkey ...

10:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Amna Ilyas shares her childhood, traumas and life-altering experiences

06:58 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Netflix brings Animal's unapologetic storytelling to Pakistan

Lifestyle

04:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Has Ducky Bhai joined MQM?

07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

12:00 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Indian, Pakistani celebs slam Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for abusing ...

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

11:54 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Arisha Razi Khan shares pictures from her bridal shower

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:50 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

PTI to file appeal against Toshakhana verdict 

Gold & Silver Rate

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: