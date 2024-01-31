US reacts to Imran Khan’s sentence in cipher case

WASHINGTON – The United States State Department refrained from providing detailed commentary on the 10-year sentence handed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the cipher case.
During the daily press briefing on Tuesday, department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, “It’s a matter for the Pakistani courts.” He reiterated that Khan’s sentencing was a legal issue primarily under the jurisdiction of Pakistani courts.
“We have been monitoring the cases brought against the former prime minister, but we do not have any comments on the sentencing,” he remarked.
Both Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi received 10-year sentences each in the cipher case, which revolves around accusations that Khan disclosed the contents of a secret cable sent by the country’s ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.
This marks the second conviction for the embattled PTI founder in recent months. Previously, he was sentenced to three years in a corruption case, leading to his disqualification from the upcoming general elections.
Miller emphasized that the prosecution of the former prime minister is a legal matter, and the State Department would defer to Pakistani courts on such matters. He stressed the importance of a democratic process that allows broad participation for all parties while upholding democratic principles.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
