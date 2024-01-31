US reacts to Imran Khan’s sentence in cipher case

WASHINGTON – The United States State Department refrained from providing detailed commentary on the 10-year sentence handed to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the cipher case.

During the daily press briefing on Tuesday, department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated, “It’s a matter for the Pakistani courts.” He reiterated that Khan’s sentencing was a legal issue primarily under the jurisdiction of Pakistani courts.

“We have been monitoring the cases brought against the former prime minister, but we do not have any comments on the sentencing,” he remarked.

Both Khan and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi received 10-year sentences each in the cipher case, which revolves around accusations that Khan disclosed the contents of a secret cable sent by the country’s ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

This marks the second conviction for the embattled PTI founder in recent months. Previously, he was sentenced to three years in a corruption case, leading to his disqualification from the upcoming general elections.

Miller emphasized that the prosecution of the former prime minister is a legal matter, and the State Department would defer to Pakistani courts on such matters. He stressed the importance of a democratic process that allows broad participation for all parties while upholding democratic principles.