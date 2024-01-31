Bushra Bibi taken into custody after she arrives in Adiala Jail voluntarily 

RAWALPINDI – After being sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana reference case, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, surrendered herself by arriving at Adiala Jail.

During today’s hearing at Adiala Jail, Judge Muhammad Bashir pronounced the verdict in the absence of Bushra Bibi.

Following the decision, Bushra Bibi arrived at Adiala Jail in her car to surrender herself, where the NAB team was already present and apprehended her. Both Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder will be kept in separate cells in the jail.

In view of the recent national situation, the external security of Adiala Jail has been further strengthened by the police. Additional security personnel have been deployed at the front, rear, and surroundings of the jail.