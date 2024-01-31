Bushra Bibi taken into custody after she arrives in Adiala Jail voluntarily 

RAWALPINDI – After being sentenced to 14 years in the Toshakhana reference case, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, surrendered herself by arriving at Adiala Jail.
During today’s hearing at Adiala Jail, Judge Muhammad Bashir pronounced the verdict in the absence of Bushra Bibi.
Following the decision, Bushra Bibi arrived at Adiala Jail in her car to surrender herself, where the NAB team was already present and apprehended her. Both Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder will be kept in separate cells in the jail.
In view of the recent national situation, the external security of Adiala Jail has been further strengthened by the police. Additional security personnel have been deployed at the front, rear, and surroundings of the jail.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
