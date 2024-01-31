Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad accountability court on Wednesday handed down a 14-year jail sentence to former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana graft case.

The hearing, presided over by Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir, took place at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where the former prime minister is currently detained.

Both individuals have been banned from holding any public office for a decade and have been fined Rs787 million. Notably, Bushra Bibi did not appear in court on the specified day.

The verdict comes a day after a special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, sentenced Imran Khan and his foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, to 10 years in prison in cipher case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently initiated a new reference against the two individuals in an accountability court last month, accusing them of retaining a jewellery set received from the Saudi crown prince at an undervalued assessment.

The judge had previously concluded the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses and instructed Imran Khan and his spouse to provide their statements under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

This verdict arrives just eight days before the scheduled February 8 general elections, in which the PTI is participating amidst a state crackdown and without an electoral symbol.

More to follow…