PTI to file appeal against Toshakhana verdict 

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan termed the Toshakhana verdict as “cruel,” noting that such a decision had never been handed down by the accountability court before.

He alleged that other politicians were being punished solely to appease a certain leader, emphasizing that the court had not permitted cross-examination.

Barrister Gohar announced their intention to file an appeal in the high court against the verdict. He maintained that Bushra Bibi had no involvement in the case since she did not personally accept any gifts.

“Bushra Bibi has been sentenced to exert pressure on the PTI founder, and our right to defend ourselves has been denied,” he stated, expressing hope that justice would prevail in the superior courts.

Gohar urged PTI supporters to remain calm, assuring them that the punishment would eventually come to an end. “We will continue to participate in the elections,” he affirmed.

Earlier yesterday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) upheld the validity of the notification for Khan’s jail trial in the Toshakhana and £190 million settlement cases.

The court rejected PTI founder’s petitions against the jail trial in the cases initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). It deemed the jail trial necessary due to the petitioner’s life-threatening circumstances, dismissing any malicious intent.