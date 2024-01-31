Imran Khan moves SC against rejection of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to reports, Khan has petitioned the apex court to affirm his eligibility to contest from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies in the upcoming elections.

In the petition, he contends that the disqualification notice is flawed under Article 63(1)H, arguing that disqualification requires a moral offense.

Khan implores the Supreme Court to nullify the verdict of the election tribunal, asserting that the conviction in the Toshakhana case did not hinge on moral grounds.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) upheld the decision of the Election Appellate Tribunal to dismiss appeals by Imran Khan and other PTI leaders against the rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general elections.

The former prime minister had filed his nomination papers for NA-122 Lahore and NA-89 Mianwali, both of which were turned down by the respective ROs. Subsequently, he contested these rulings before the election appellate tribunals, where his appeals met a similar fate.

It is worth noting that on December 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Imran Khan’s nomination papers for two National Assembly constituencies – NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali), citing his prior conviction.