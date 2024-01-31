Search

PakistanPakistan General ElectionsElections 2018General Elections 2024

Imran Khan moves SC against rejection of nomination papers

Web Desk
01:36 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Imran Khan moves SC against rejection of nomination papers

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for the upcoming 2024 elections.

According to reports, Khan has petitioned the apex court to affirm his eligibility to contest from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies in the upcoming elections.

In the petition, he contends that the disqualification notice is flawed under Article 63(1)H, arguing that disqualification requires a moral offense.

Khan implores the Supreme Court to nullify the verdict of the election tribunal, asserting that the conviction in the Toshakhana case did not hinge on moral grounds.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) upheld the decision of the Election Appellate Tribunal to dismiss appeals by Imran Khan and other PTI leaders against the rejection of their nomination papers by the returning officers (ROs) for the upcoming general elections.

The former prime minister had filed his nomination papers for NA-122 Lahore and NA-89 Mianwali, both of which were turned down by the respective ROs. Subsequently, he contested these rulings before the election appellate tribunals, where his appeals met a similar fate.

It is worth noting that on December 30, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected Imran Khan’s nomination papers for two National Assembly constituencies – NA-122 (Lahore) and NA-89 (Mianwali), citing his prior conviction.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

12:50 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

PTI to file appeal against Toshakhana verdict 

11:32 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

US reacts to Imran Khan’s sentence in cipher case

10:19 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case

09:19 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran put national security on the line: Nawaz

05:04 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

IHC rejects Imran Khan's pleas against jail trial in Toshakhana, ...

03:41 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan pins blame for cipher missing on Gen Bajwa

Most viewed

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

12:17 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

12:49 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

What is Cipher case in which PTI founder Imran Khan faces 10 year ...

09:36 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Free Hajj for senior citizens of Pakistan, confirms Sindh Governor

Advertisement

Latest

01:44 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

A call for educational equality in Kalat

Gold & Silver Rate

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: