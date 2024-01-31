A call for educational equality in Kalat

FATIMA MALIK

We live in the 21st century, where the world is being developed daily. This development has become possible through education, which is necessary for all. But there is a massive problem in remote areas of Pakistan where people are deprived of one of their fundamental rights, which is education.

In this regard, I am expressing my views about such barriers that must be addressed. Among other issues, lack of education has been and, unfortunately, is one of the most pressing issues in the remote and historically significant town of Kalat in the province of Balochistan. There are no proper opportunities for marginalised communities in Kalat to get a proper education.

My purpose behind writing this article is to highlight the critical need for a university in Kalat, and my stress remains on the value of affordable higher education in improving the lives of the impoverished population of Kalat. Education is an effective weapon that can alter societies and end the cycle of poverty. Although Kalat offers primary education. However, students pursuing higher education face significant challenges due to lacking a university. It limits their access to better job opportunities, economic empowerment, and personal development. Kalat's youth find pursuing higher education outside the region extremely difficult due to financial constraints, limited resources, and geographic remoteness.

The fact that many students are unable to move to cities with established universities such as the Khuzdar University, LUAWMS, University of Balochistan, or numerous other universities in Quetta, resulting in an ongoing educational gap between the people who live in urban areas and those who live in rural areas of the Province.

To the best of my knowledge, Kalat is a traditional place where families do not allow their women out of the city for professional studies. That's why an educational stoppage occurs at a very initial stage of education. To me, this is one of the most significant losses to this part of the province.

It is, therefore, the need of the hour to think about establishing a university in Kalat. It would benefit the local economy and social structure to a great extent. Further, it would attract talented people and encourage them towards entrepreneurship, generating employment possibilities for the community. It would also add to the region's infrastructure along with education, which will raise the people's living standards and promote general economic growth. Establishing a university in Kalat would involve more than just increasing access to higher learning. It would instil pride and protect the distinct cultural identity of the region. Scholars will have the opportunity to delve into the subjects related to the local customs and historical events of Kalat, such as the biography of the Khan dynasty of Kalat.

To summarise my discussion, I would emphasise the need for a university for Kalat. The foundation of a university in Kalat is an essential step in guaranteeing educational fairness for the poor and marginalised populations. The youth of Kalat will be empowered to access higher education possibilities easily. It will put them in a competitive position with their urban counterparts. It will promote a more wealthy and inclusive society by improving the region's social, cultural, and economic conditions. Acknowledging the urgent necessity of establishing a university in Kalat, we may work together to create a more promising future for future generations.

The writer is a student of business administration based in Balochistan.