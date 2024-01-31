Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw decline in local market of Pakistan on Wednesday after it registered gains in previous two consecutive days.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola gold price dropped by Rs600 to settle at Rs215, 500.

In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $2 to reach $2,035 per ounce.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 in the month of January 2024 as compared to previous month.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs700 per tola to settle at Rs216,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs600 to reach Rs185,271.