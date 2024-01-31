Search

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold saw decline in local market of Pakistan on Wednesday after it registered gains in previous two consecutive days.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola gold price dropped by Rs600 to settle at Rs215, 500.

In international market, the price of the precious metal decreased by $2 to reach $2,035 per ounce.

The per tola price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs4,500 in the month of January 2024 as compared to previous month.

A day earlier, per tola gold price surged by Rs700 per tola to settle at Rs216,100.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs600 to reach Rs185,271.

IMF lowers Pakistan’s growth forecast despite global improvement

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver Rate

04:18 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Gold prices maintain gaining streak in Pakistan

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

05:02 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Gold prices register decline in Pakistan

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market ...

07:36 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:54 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Departure operations to remain shut at this German airport

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: