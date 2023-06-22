Search

Pakistan

Two Pakistani nationals jailed for life for raping British girl on Greek beach

01:53 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Two Pakistani nationals jailed for life for raping British girl on Greek beach
Source: File Photo

TRIPOLI – A court in southeastern European country of Greece awarded life sentence to two Pakistani men for gang-raping a British girl on a beach. 

Reports said the two men, aged 27 and 24, raped the 18-year-old on a beach in Rethymno, a city on the north coast of Crete, in July 2022 when she sunbathed there. 

The young victim told the Rethymno court that the two men approached her when she was on the sunbed, adding that they raped her one after the other.

The woman had immediately reported the incident to the local authorities. The police later traced the suspects and arrested them. 

The two Pakistani men, who have not been named, confessed to the crime when they were arrested, but during the court proceedings they claimed that the Briton had consented.

After hearing arguments, the court sentenced the two Pakistani men to life in prison over the gang-rape. They have been shifted to prison in the Greek city of Tripoli to serve their term.

Pakistani family jailed in US for keeping daughter-in-law as a slave

Pakistan

Pakistani PM likely to meet IMF chief in Paris in last-ditch effort to unlock bailout funds

09:44 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Who is Shahzada Dawood – one of the richest Pakistani man who's onboard a missing Titanic submarine?

03:46 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED blast

10:21 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Pakistani scientist detects key ingredient for life beyond earth

02:31 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

PM Shehbaz embarks on two-day visit to France this week

02:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Submarine with two Pakistanis goes missing during expedition to find Titanic wreck

11:33 AM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Zaka Ashraf opposes hybrid model of Asia Cup 2023

02:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: