Two Pakistani nationals jailed for life for raping British girl on Greek beach

TRIPOLI – A court in southeastern European country of Greece awarded life sentence to two Pakistani men for gang-raping a British girl on a beach.

Reports said the two men, aged 27 and 24, raped the 18-year-old on a beach in Rethymno, a city on the north coast of Crete, in July 2022 when she sunbathed there.

The young victim told the Rethymno court that the two men approached her when she was on the sunbed, adding that they raped her one after the other.

The woman had immediately reported the incident to the local authorities. The police later traced the suspects and arrested them.

The two Pakistani men, who have not been named, confessed to the crime when they were arrested, but during the court proceedings they claimed that the Briton had consented.

After hearing arguments, the court sentenced the two Pakistani men to life in prison over the gang-rape. They have been shifted to prison in the Greek city of Tripoli to serve their term.