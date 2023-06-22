Eidul Adha 2023: Qurbani rates in Pakistan to go up as new tax imposed

LAHORE – The sacrificial animals will be pricier for citizens in Punjab province of Pakistan as the provincial government has announced collection of additional tax from sellers at temporary cattle markets.

Over 100 temporary markets have been set up across the province for selling of the sacrificial animal. In latest decision, the government has decided to collect Rs500 per goat and Rs1,000 per cow in wake of tax from the sellers.

The tax has been re-imposed after 16 years as it was abolished by then Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate the sellers.

Eidul Adha 2023 will fall on June 29 (Thursday) as the Zilhaj moon was sighted in Pakistan on June 19.

With Eid-ul-Adha swiftly approaching, eleven cattle markets opened in Punjab capital of Lahore for people to buy sacrificial animals, while local administration have boosted their efforts to keep the city clean throughout the festival days.

To begin the selling of sacrificed animals, the Lahore administration has established 10 temporary sales market and one permanent market (at Shahpur Kanjran).

The authorities has decided to shift the temporary livestock market from Sigian to Dosaku Chowk this year.

Among the locations for the sale of sacrificed animals that have been identified, three temporary markets would be set up in the Nishter Zone at LDA City (near Sidhar Village at Kahna Kachha, Defence Road), LDA Avenue-One (on Raiwind Road), and Pine Avenue Road, two in the Allama Iqbal Zone at NFC Society (near Bahria Town) and Raiwind (near Haveli Markaz), and one each selling point at Turkey Road, near LWMC dumping point in Lakhodair (Wagha Zone), Site for IT University (Main Campus) on Barki Road, near Paragon Society (Aziz Bhatti Zone), Faqeer Muhammad Dagya Road, near SNGPL Office (Ravi Zone), Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, near Saggian Road (Data Ganj Baksh Zone), and Sports Complex at Adda Rakh Chabeel, near Manwan Hospital (Shalimar Zone).