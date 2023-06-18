Search

Eidul Adha 2023: 11 cattle markets become operational in Lahore

Web Desk 08:42 PM | 18 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – With Eid-ul-Adha swiftly approaching, eleven cattle markets opened on Sunday in Punjab capital for people to buy sacrificial animals, while local administration have boosted their efforts to keep the city clean throughout the festival days.

According to the Climate Data Processing Centre, Eid-ul-Adha may fall on June 29 (Thursday), while the Zilhaj moon is anticipated to be visible in Pakistan on June 19.

To begin the selling of sacrificed animals, the Lahore administration has established 10 temporary sales market and one permanent market (at Shahpur Kanjran). 

The temporary cattle markets are set up on a no-profit-no-loss basis. 

The authorities has decided to shift the temporary livestock market from Sigian to Dosaku Chowk this year.

Among the locations for the sale of sacrificed animals that have been identified, three temporary markets would be set up in the Nishter Zone at LDA City (near Sidhar Village at Kahna Kachha, Defence Road), LDA Avenue-One (on Raiwind Road), and Pine Avenue Road, two in the Allama Iqbal Zone at NFC Society (near Bahria Town) and Raiwind (near Haveli Markaz), and one each selling point at Turkey Road, near LWMC dumping point in Lakhodair (Wagha Zone), Site for IT University (Main Campus) on Barki Road, near Paragon Society (Aziz Bhatti Zone), Faqeer Muhammad Dagya Road, near SNGPL Office (Ravi Zone), Hazrat Usman Ghani Road, near Saggian Road (Data Ganj Baksh Zone), and Sports Complex at Adda Rakh Chabeel, near Manwan Hospital (Shalimar Zone).

