Eid ul Azha 2023: Pakistan’s moon sighting committee meets tomorrow for Zilhajj crescent

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s moon-sighting body, Ruet-e-Hilal committee, will meet tomorrow (Monday) in country’s largest city Karachi to look for the Zilhaj crescent.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chief Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will lead the meeting of the central committee in the port city which will also be attended by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Met Office, and Ministry of Science and Technology members at Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, meetings of zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will meet at their respective headquarters tomorrow.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Zil Hajj moon is likely to be sighted on June 19, and the Eidul Adha is expected to fall on 29th.

Several regions of Pakistan are expecting cloudy weather during the moon sighting for the last month of Islamic year, while the crescent will be visible for more than an hour after sunset on June 19, with next month expected to be started on 20 June.

Eid ul Adha Holidays Pakistan 2023

As people are inquiring about number of holidays on the eve of Eid, it is recalled that the cabinet division has already issued a notification detailing the public and optional holidays for this year.

As per the notification, there will be a total of three holidays on the account of Eidul Adha on June 29, 30, and July 1. However, the dates are subject to the expected sighting of the moon. The federal government will issue a separate notification for holidays after the moon sighting committee’s decision.

Eid-ul-Adha is also known as ‘Feast of Sacrifice’ is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah whereas Youme Arafat - the standing on the Plains of Arafat, is observed on the 9th of Zilhaj.