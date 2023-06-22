Zaka Ashraf opposes hybrid model of Asia Cup 2023

ISLAMABAD – Zaka Ashraf, a potential candidate for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman slot, has strongly voiced his opposition to the hybrid model that has been proposed for the Asia Cup since its inception.

Ashraf firmly believes that the hybrid model does not benefit Pakistan in any way. "I have already rejected the hybrid model for the Asia Cup because I do not agree with it. It is unfair to Pakistan. Holding the main matches outside of Pakistan is not the right approach. As hosts, the entire event should take place at home," he said while addressing the media in Islamabad.

Ashraf emphasized that once he assumes charge of the PCB, he will carefully review all available information about the Asia Cup and make the best possible decision for the country as quickly as possible.

"I am unaware of the decision made by the previous management as I do not have access to that information. I will gather the necessary details and strive to make the most suitable decision for the country in the shortest amount of time," he added.

The management committee of the PCB, led by Najam Sethi, had proposed the hybrid model for the Asia Cup after India declined to travel to Pakistan. Despite facing numerous challenges, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) ultimately approved the hybrid model.

As per this approved model, the first four matches of the tournament will be held in Pakistan, after which the event will move to Sri Lanka for nine matches, including the final. The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17.