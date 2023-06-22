Pakistani embassy under attack by rebel forces in Sudan

KHARTOUM – The Pakistani embassy in war-hit Sudan’s capital of Khartoum was attacked by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid ongoing clashes with army.

Sudan's devastating war has entered into a third month as the reported death toll topped 2,000 while thousands others injured.

Since April 15, the army headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has been engaged in fighting with paramilitary RSF commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The Sudanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mohamed Abdelmannan, in a telephone interview with a Nigerian media outlet, confirmed the attack on the Pakistani and Algerian embassies, reports said.

The Pakistan embassy first came under attack in April but the date of the second attack has not been reported by the African country’s local media. Pakistani officials are also yet to confirm the development.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan has condemned the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Khartoum by the rebel forces. It shared the condemnation on its official website.

The ministry described the attack as a flagrant violation of the armistice, international norms, and laws.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the brutal attack carried out by the rebel Rapid Support militia on the headquarters of the Pakistani embassy in Khartoum.

“In a flagrant violation of the armistice, international norms, and laws concerned with the sanctity, and protection of the headquarters, and property of diplomatic missions, and international organisations.

“Where the rebel Rapid Support militia forces stormed the mission’s headquarters by force of arms, tampering with documents, sabotaging furniture and stealing belongings, money, electrical electronic devices, and a car belonging to the mission.

“The Ministry reiterates its condemnation of this terrorist and criminal behavior of the rebel militia forces and calls on the international community to condemn it in the strongest terms.

“To consider it a terrorist organisation, to hold it legally and morally responsible before the mechanisms of national and international justice.

“The ministry renews its keenness to coordinate with the concerned agencies, to provide the necessary protection for diplomats, the headquarters and properties of diplomatic missions, international and regional organisations residing in Sudan,” the ministry said.