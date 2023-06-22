Search

Ex-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar quits PTI over May 9 violence

04:02 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a latest setback to embattled former prime minister Imran Khan. 

In a statement, Ghulam Sarwar condemned the May 9 violence, saying people involved in attack the GHQ, Lahore Corps Commander residence and military memorials should be brought to justice. 

“I condemn individuals engaged in confrontation with state institution,” he said. 

The former aviation minister’s statement comes a day after hew was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Islamabad in connection to the May 9 riots case.

Several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi, have quit the PTI over May 9 mayhem. 

At least eight people were killed and 290 others injured on May 9 after the PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The PTI workers had also attacked the military installation in various cities. 

In subsequent action, police have rounded up hundreds of protesters in an ongoing crackdown started after registration of cases against against Imran Khan, his party leaders and workers. 

