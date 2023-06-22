Ex-aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar quits PTI over May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD – Former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday parted ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a latest setback to embattled former prime minister Imran Khan.
In a statement, Ghulam Sarwar condemned the May 9 violence, saying people involved in attack the GHQ, Lahore Corps Commander residence and military memorials should be brought to justice.
“I condemn individuals engaged in confrontation with state institution,” he said.
The former aviation minister’s statement comes a day after hew was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Islamabad in connection to the May 9 riots case.
Several PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi, have quit the PTI over May 9 mayhem.
At least eight people were killed and 290 others injured on May 9 after the PTI chief was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The PTI workers had also attacked the military installation in various cities.
In subsequent action, police have rounded up hundreds of protesters in an ongoing crackdown started after registration of cases against against Imran Khan, his party leaders and workers.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Karachi
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Quetta
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Attock
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Multan
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,100
|PKR 2,490
