Search

Lifestyle

'Bura Haal' – Atif Aslam's latest song for Carry One Jatta 3 makes headlines

Noor Fatima 03:46 PM | 22 Jun, 2023
'Bura Haal' – Atif Aslam's latest song for Carry One Jatta 3 makes headlines

Despite unofficial bans between Bollywood and Lollywood collaborations, Pakistani Atif Aslam is thriving with his illustrious career in India.

The celebrated Pakistani singer forced his fans across nations to turn up the volume with his latest track, Bura Haal, from the much-anticipated Indian Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3.

Penned by lyricist Happy Raikoti, Bura Haal is the latest summer bop with Aslam's vocal prowess and Smeep Kang's directed music video featuring Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal.

Bajwa's Instagram comments section blew up with heartfelt remarks from social media users.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

The upcoming Bajwa-Grewal comedy film will hit theatre floors on June 29, 2023.

Sonam Bajwa talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Jannat Mirza too hot to handle in latest bold avatar

09:23 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala 'to recreate' Pakistani song ‘Pasoori’

03:21 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas's latest video leaves fans in fits

01:00 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh show off their dance moves to viral song

06:50 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Hajra Yamin sends pulses racing with latest workout video

02:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

07:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mark Zuckerberg accepts Elon Musk's challenge to a cage match

05:53 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22 June 2023

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee moves up against dollar in inter-bank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory against the US dollar despite economic uncertainty looms.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs0.30 and the was being traded at 286.68.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee saw a marginal gain in the inter-bank market, rising 0.08 percent to settle at 286.98.

More to follow…

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 22, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,850.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (22 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 219,100 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: