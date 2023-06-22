'Bura Haal' – Atif Aslam's latest song for Carry One Jatta 3 makes headlines

Despite unofficial bans between Bollywood and Lollywood collaborations, Pakistani Atif Aslam is thriving with his illustrious career in India.

The celebrated Pakistani singer forced his fans across nations to turn up the volume with his latest track, Bura Haal, from the much-anticipated Indian Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 3.

Penned by lyricist Happy Raikoti, Bura Haal is the latest summer bop with Aslam's vocal prowess and Smeep Kang's directed music video featuring Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal.

Bajwa's Instagram comments section blew up with heartfelt remarks from social media users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa)

The upcoming Bajwa-Grewal comedy film will hit theatre floors on June 29, 2023.