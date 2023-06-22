Disha Patani sizzles in bold dress with low neckline and fans love it

Disha Patani, the renowned Bollywood star, is known for her stunning looks, killer physique, and glam.

The B.Town diva continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian showbiz industry and is admired by millions.

Known for her glamorous fashion sense, the actor experiments with different styles and looks ranging from traditional outfits to contemporary ensembles.

This time, the Malang star exudes cool and effortless vibe, as she posed in saree with low blouse.

In the four picture gallery, Dissha flaunted different poses, in the shimmery saree which she paired with a low blouse, and has her hairs wavy curls.

The post soon went viral, getting over 1.3 million reactions on photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, the actor is set to share screen with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna in the upcoming action-thriller filmYodha.