Sunita Marshall steps in to stop netizens "harassing" YouTuber Nadir Ali

The tradition of asking sensitive and personal questions to celebrities during interviews is outdated, however, Pakistani YouTuber and Podcast host, Nadir Ali went ahead and asked his guest, actress-model Sunita Marshall, an offensive question related to her religion. Following the inevitable backlash, Marshall stepped in and asked netizens to forgive and forget.

For background context, the Phir Kho Jaye Na actress was seen in Ali's podcast where he asked her why hasn't she, a Christian, converted to Islam even after marrying a Muslim — actor Hassan Ahmed. Although Marshall dodged the question diplomatically, social media users went ballistic at Ali for his insensitive remarks.

In order to put a stop to the fiasco, the Mera Saaein star took to Instagram on Wednesday, where she not only expressed gratitude to her fans and fraternity peers for standing up for her but also advised everyone “to kindly not harass the interviewer anymore”.

“Also I would ask the interviewing fraternity not to ask such personal questions again in the future,” she added.

"I would like to thank you all for supporting me. I will also request all of you, to kindly not harass the interviewer anymore.

Marshall had candidly spoken about her experience and the peer pressure about converting, remarking, “There is no pressure on me for converting to Islam from Hassan or his family. However, people sometimes comment on Instagram, but it doesn't matter to me.”

She emphasized that if a person were to convert, it should be "done wholeheartedly, otherwise, it is useless."

Ali asked her whether her in-laws had ever pressurized her to embrace Islam to which she responded that no one has ever told her to change her religion, and that they are all "very good" to her.

Ali's tone deaf remarks invited public scrutiny where actress Nadia Afghan, taking to Instagram, bashed him for his "disgraceful line of questioning". She further told the YouTuber: "[...] There is a village of idiots and the population is flourishing."

Model and social media influencer, Mathira, also criticised Ali stating, "What the hell is wrong with this person and his question! This is so wrong. Shame on the host!"