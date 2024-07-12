Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha expecting first baby

Pakistan's former captain and key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is expecting his first child soon with his wife Ansha Afridi.

National Test Cricket Team Head Coach Jason Gillespie reportedly confirmed that Afridi will miss the upcoming Test match against Bangladesh due to the expected childbirth.

He mentioned that Shaheen may skip Bangladesh Test matches due to the birth of his child. "We are prepared to give him rest if he chooses to stay with his wife during this time," he said.

Pakistan is set to play two-match Test series against Bangladesh from August 21 to September 3, with matches slated for Rawalpindi and Karachi.

Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, in Karachi last year. The couple had previously held a nikkah ceremony.