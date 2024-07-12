Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha expecting first baby

Pakistan's former captain and key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is expecting his first child soon with his wife Ansha Afridi.
National Test Cricket Team Head Coach Jason Gillespie reportedly confirmed that Afridi will miss the upcoming Test match against Bangladesh due to the expected childbirth.
He mentioned that Shaheen may skip Bangladesh Test matches due to the birth of his child. "We are prepared to give him rest if he chooses to stay with his wife during this time," he said.
Pakistan is set to play two-match Test series against Bangladesh from August 21 to September 3, with matches slated for Rawalpindi and Karachi.
Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha Afridi, daughter of Shahid Afridi, in Karachi last year. The couple had previously held a nikkah ceremony.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
